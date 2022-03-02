Brisbane Seniors Online (BSOL) is a not-for-profit community group that has been helping over 50s with mastering computers and the internet for more than 20 years, with an active presence in the Redlands area. Tutoring is provided in the learner's own home on their own device by voluntary empathetic mentors of around the same age who can relate to the learner. While class tuition has benefits, home tutoring is more conducive to more confident faster learning. BSOL offers home tuition in Windows, Android, Apple and smart phones. Tutoring can be fun and it also improves mentors existing skills. Learners are taught what they would like and need to know so that they can use their device safely and be protected from scams, viruses and malware. With coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns, people have been confined to their homes more often. This has led to a surge in more online shopping being done from home and the proliferation of scams and cybercrime targeting vulnerable seniors and over 50s. With the closing down of shopfronts like banks, the emphasis has been towards more online banking transactions, increasing the risk of fraud. Therefore more volunteer mentors are needed who can relate to seniors and who are confident in technology to teach these devices. Learners pay a one-off joining fee of $20 and $45 for a year giving them around 12 hours of home lessons and ongoing support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5Xj5RPCKdk6kSmUpmfZzuK/6f362d7c-eb8d-45ca-bfb4-4ab61e1c92a0.jpg/r0_321_6324_3894_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Seniors, brush up on your online skills

Help on hand: Brisbane Seniors Online offers tech mentors to assist with online activities so seniors can navigate their device and stay safe. Brisbane Seniors Online (BSOL) is a not-for-profit community group that has been helping over 50s with mastering computers and the internet for more than 20 years, with an active presence in the Redlands area. Tutoring is provided in the learner's own home on their own device by voluntary empathetic mentors of around the same age who can relate to the learner.

While class tuition has benefits, home tutoring is more conducive to more confident faster learning. BSOL offers home tuition in Windows, Android, Apple and smart phones.

Tutoring can be fun and it also improves mentors existing skills. Learners are taught what they would like and need to know so that they can use their device safely and be protected from scams, viruses and malware.

With coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns, people have been confined to their homes more often.

This has led to a surge in more online shopping being done from home and the proliferation of scams and cybercrime targeting vulnerable seniors and over 50s.

With the closing down of shopfronts like banks, the emphasis has been towards more online banking transactions, increasing the risk of fraud.

Therefore more volunteer mentors are needed who can relate to seniors and who are confident in technology to teach these devices.

Learners pay a one-off joining fee of $20 and $45 for a year giving them around 12 hours of home lessons and ongoing support.