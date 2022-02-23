news, local-news,

AN e-scooter rider who mowed down a senior police officer at Birkdale has been granted bail and will reappear in court next month. The 40-year-old man has been charged with a string of offences, including serious assault of police, unlicensed driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Police allege the man crossed to the wrong side of the road and collided with the 48-year-old senior constable, who was conducting speed camera duties on Dorsal Drive. He was granted bail on the condition that he does not use a scooter. The collision left the police officer with several injuries, including a bump to his head, gravel rash to his left elbow and swelling to the base of his neck. Police allege the officer had tried to wave the man down before he was struck. The 40-year-old dropped a shopping bag in the collision and fled the scene. Detectives reviewed security footage at neighbouring shops and tracked the man to an address on Mahie Crescent where he was arrested and the e-scooter was seized. The incident has prompted police to call for all motorists, including electric scooter users, to watch out for police and other emergency services.

