LESLIE Harrison Dam has begun to spill as heavy rain lashes the east coast and flood warnings are issued for parts of Queensland. Redlands has copped more than 50mm since 3pm on Tuesday and the Weather Bureau is predicting more of the same over the coming days. Severe thunderstorms and rainfall up to 120mm is forecast for Thursday before a slight easing off on Friday, where falls are predicted to top out at 80mm. It comes as Leslie Harrison Dam begins to spill, with SeqWater announcing that it had hit 100.2 per cent capacity about 6am this morning. Lifeguards have also closed Main Beach at Point Lookout, urging people to follow advice and stay out of the water. No road closures have yet been announced in the Redlands, but police are calling for motorists to re-think their need to travel as localised flooding hits parts of the south-east. A police spokeswoman reminded motorists that road conditions could change rapidly. "During and immediately after severe weather events traversing roadways, either in vehicles or on foot, can be extremely hazardous as water levels can rise and fall quickly," she said. "Many local roads, bridges and waterways are quickly inundated and can be deadly to cross. "If driving please travel with extreme caution and drive to the prevailing weather and road conditions." Redland City Council has opened sandbagging stations at various points on the islands and mainland. They are located at the following council depots:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/52828fa0-6d06-4b2b-a9f5-62d4b29096c2.jpg/r0_30_1017_605_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg