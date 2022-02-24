news, local-news,

A NORTH Stradbroke Island man has been charged after an alleged foul-mouthed encounter at Dunwich State School. Police allege the 32-year-old Dunwich man entered the school at 1.30pm on Tuesday, February 15 and confronted a staff member near classrooms. He is alleged to have shouted swear words and used racist language during the incident, which police say took place within earshot of students and teachers. The man has been charged with wilful disturbance and will appear in Cleveland Magistrates Court next month. Sergeant Darren Scanlan said the man's alleged behaviour was disgraceful. "To shout disgusting vulgar language at anyone is appalling, but to do it at a staff member on school grounds in earshot of young children takes it to another level," he said. POLICE have dealt with one person under the Youth Justice Act in relation to several break and enters at Dunwich during January. Sergeant Scanlan said he hoped the boy would learn his lesson and move on with his life. "The majority of young people who are diverted from the court process are shown to never go on to commit another offence in the future," he said.

