A CONTENTIOUS McDonald's fast-food restaurant will start serving up burgers and fries at Birkdale Fair Shopping Centre from Friday. The new restaurant, which some locals have opposed, will create 120 jobs and is predicted to inject more than $5 million into the economy. Brisbane licensee Jim Park will own and operate the Birkdale restaurant, adding to his already extensive McDonald's portfolio, which includes bayside stores at Capalaba, Tingalpa and Wynnum. He said the restaurant would recruit staff of all ages and experience levels across crew, barista, management and maintenance roles. The Birkdale McDonald's will feature a McCafe, two-lane drive-through and a play space for families. Council rejected an application for the restaurant in May 2020, with councillors voting unanimously against the proposal based on officer recommendations. Grounds for refusal included that some elements would not allow for an attractive streetscape and that the traffic design posed safety issues for pedestrians. McDonald's developer Fort Street Real Estate Capital appealed the decision and it was overturned in the Planning and Environment Court on December 11. The judge ruled that the development complied with the relevant codes and was appropriate in the setting and context of the site. It came after more than 750 people signed a petition against the proposal. Local Action Birkdale group spokesman Stephen Sharry told the Redland City Bulletin in 2020 that he was concerned the restaurant would cause traffic and parking problems at the shopping centre. Mr Park said he looked forward to serving the local community and would offer a supportive working environment for staff. He said the McDonald's had received a positive response from the community so far. "We are proud to open a new McDonald's restaurant in Birkdale and create jobs for 120 members of the local community," Mr Park said. "McDonald's invests more than $40 million into training and development initiatives each year, offering award-winning certifications in the business, retail, food service and hospitality sectors. "By supporting the professional development of our people, we know we can help make a genuine positive contribution to the local areas we operate in and provide workplace skills applicable to any career."

