The best sabre sailing in Queensland will be on show in the bayside next weekend as the Cleveland Yacht Club prepares to host the annual state titles. The state's best will hit the water at Cleveland on Sunday, March 5, as they battle it out for the top spot. The third oldest yachting club in Brisbane, the Cleveland Yacht Club, was established in 1904 and last hosted the event in 2018. The Commodore of the CYC Steve Lawie said the titles were a great opportunity for Redland residents to come down for good weekend entertainment. "We're going to see some super tight racing. There's going to be a lot of jostling for positions and people fighting tooth and nail for the title," Mr Lawie said. "Our clubhouse will be open so people can come and watch from right here and we're hoping to get a lot of families down here to catch a piece of the action." Sabre dinghies are class single-handed sailboats designed in Victoria in the 1970s and they reached Queensland in the 80s. "The good thing about the sabres is because they are one class and all the same design they're really reliable and it's all down to the sailor as to how fast they can go," he said. "They're not the fastest boats in the water, so when you're racing, the separation doesn't get too big and it gets really tight around the marks." CYC member and avid sabre sailor Rob Jackson is preparing to race in the state titles for the 27th time. He had won the title once in 1999 when he was 50-years-old. Mr Jackson said the waters at Cleveland held the perfect conditions for sabre sailing. "This water out here is the best sailing water in the state," Mr Jackson said. "I started sailing sabres 25 years ago and it was the end of my search for a good boat." Mr Lawie said many of their members, including himself, found peace on the water. "It doesn't matter what kind of form of sailing you're doing. Spending time on the water helps you discover yourself and lets you find a real inner peace," he said. He said hosting the state titles was a fairly easy task because the people competing were so helpful. "All we have to do is sort out the safety side of things, make sure the races are organised and the state level race officers take care of the scoring and all that," Mr Lawie said. "We'll have some food and drinks as well for anyone who comes down." The Queensland titles will kick off from 8.30am-3pm at the Cleveland Yacht Club at 231 Shore Street North, Cleveland, on Saturday, March 5.

