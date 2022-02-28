coronavirus,

THE total number of Redlands COVID cases is edging towards 10,000 just days out from relaxed restrictions taking effect in Queensland. It comes almost two years since borders were slammed shut and Australia went into its first of many lockdowns to stem the virus spread. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said easing restrictions was about getting back to the "new normal", but it comes as Omicron BA.2 cases are confirmed in Queensland. A health department spokeswoman said the sublineage had been found in just 0.3 per cent of randomly sampled PCR tests. She did not comment on whether some samples had been taken from Redland Hospital, if any had come back for BA.2, or whether the department had contingencies in place for a possible outbreak. "Queensland Health continues to perform whole genome sequencing," the spokeswoman said. "Genomic sequencing is not done on every sample, but we undertake random sampling to understand the current variants or sublineages circulating in the community." Cases in the Redlands have been growing steadily since the state's reopening last year, with 9518 total infections recorded in the city, up more than 1000 since February 8. It has now been almost two years since the first reported coronavirus case in the Redlands. Ms Palaszczuk urged parents who were yet to get their child vaccinated to consider bringing appointments forward as restrictions eased. She said the government was cautiously optimistic that the number of hospitalisations and infections in the state had peaked. "When the story of this pandemic is written, it will show that no one completely escaped the impacts of COVID, but it will show some places fared better than most," she said. "One of those places is right here in Queensland. The reason is clear, the vast majority of our state was vaccinated before COVID arrived." A Queensland Health spokeswoman said 350 people were in hospital with the virus as of February 24, which was a drop of more than 30 since earlier in the week. Bowman MP Andrew Laming said he supported a step-down in COVID restrictions given high vaccination rates, with more than 90 per cent of the state now double-vaccinated. "Redlanders have common sense, and that includes continuing to pop on a mask in crowded indoor spaces," he said. Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said she hope the community would respect those who chose to wear masks after the mandate was lifted. "We also reserve the poweres to implement the mask wearing again if we see a significant spike, and that includes as we go into our flu season," she said. Read more local news here

