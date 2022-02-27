news, local-news, pool, safety, drowings, kids, royal life saving australis, backyard

Parents have been urged to check their pool area is safe and secure after reports 52 per cent of drownings happen at home pools. Royal Life Saving Australia has reported almost 100 children under five have drowned in pools at home in the last five years, and more have ended up in hospital after near-drownings. The organisation is urging families to use the weekend to make sure their pool area is safe and secure, as home pool fencing and effective supervision can reduce tragic drowning deaths. The first thing residents should check is their pool gate, which should swing open and close automatically with a self-latch. A good test is to pull at the gate with the strength of a determined toddler and put some weight on the bottom rung to see if it will open. Pool gates should never be left propped open. Fence panels should also be checked as ground underneath can compromise over time and family pets can dig around the area leaving gaps. Check the gap between the fence and the ground is no more than 100mm so kids cannot wriggle in underneath larger gaps. Colourful pool toys should be stored out of sight in a sturdy, locked, weather-proof box to avoid kids getting to excited by bright colours when they reach the pool area. It is also essential to have a clear, up-to-date CPR sign next to the pool as a visual cue in case of emergency. Next, check the furniture in your garden. Lightweight garden furniture, while practical, can prove easy for children to climb and get over the pool fence, so it should be kept away from the fence line. Trees, shrubs and climbing plants around the pool should also be trimmed regularly. Chemicals used in pools must be stored securely and out of sight and reach of Children. Having a residual current device or residual current circuit breaker is also a good idea. A checklist by Royal Life Saving Australia can be found online.

Use this weekend to check your pool area is safe and secure