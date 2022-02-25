news, local-news,

AN Australian Road Safety Foundation initiative which uses music to target speeding drivers is being rolled out in the Redlands and across Queensland. The foundation is taking its Slow Down Songs campaign to local towns in a bid to protect children in school zones as students return to classrooms. The scheme, which is also being rolled out in three other states, uses music streaming app Spotify and geotargeting technology. Drivers are served a safety reminder and a slow-motion song when they come within five kilometres of a school zone. It comes as AAMI data from more than 360,000 insurance claims reveals that crashes are most common from 1pm-4.30pm. Australian Road Safety Foundation founder and chief executive Russell White said slowing down in school zones needed to be a priority, as road trauma was the leading cause of death in children aged 1-14. "Too often people dismiss the serious consequences the difference just a few kilometres over the speed limit can make, particularly in school zones where children are about on foot, bicycles and scooters," he said. "After extended periods of home schooling, some children may not have developed - or may have forgotten - their road safety skills," Jessica Feeney, who lost her three-year-old daughter after she was hit by a car on her own street in 2020, said she hoped the Slow Down Songs would trigger drivers to do the right thing on the roads. "We know first hand what the journey looks like after being dealt the worst card in the deck," she said. "There is simply no excuse for ignoring, or even being ignorant to, the risk of speeding in school zones or on residential streets. "The Luna Capri Foundation works to provide other families with the support, tools and advice they need to navigate their way through life after loss, but our hope is that the need for this is prevented entirely." The Slow Down Songs will be rolled out on Spotify across Queensland, New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory and South Australia during the first term. AAMI motor and specialty claims executive manager Kahl Dwight said speed limits only worked if drivers were paying attention. "Distracted drivers and the unpredictable nature of children around roads is a recipe for disaster," he said. "Now, as kids have headed back to classrooms, is the time to familiarise yourself with the times when school zones apply and where they are located in your local area." Read more local news here

Australian Road Safety Foundation rolls out Slow Down Songs in Redlands to curb school zone speeding Jordan Crick