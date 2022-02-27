news, local-news,

Why, with an election looming, are major parties ignoring aged pensioners. In the last nine years of the Liberal government, the purchasing value of aged pension has declined rapidly. We are 2.6 million voters but have no effective representation. The six-monthly increases are pathetic and do not cover increasing costs that affect pensioners. The cost of food, rent, transport has risen well above pension increases. It is disastrous for pensioners not placed in public housing as rents have grown so rapidly and Centrelink rent assistance is inadequate. Whichever party offers a substantial increase to aged pension will get 2.6 million votes and win the election in May. Colin Vale, Cleveland I, too, have heard locals repeatedly use the government line this week while out and about. So the scare campaign is working. People with no evidence just believe that Morrison will be tougher on China. Even if that is so, is that enough to elect this government? It is the worst and most corrupt federal government in a long time and that should not be rewarded with another term. Appealing to xenophobia to win votes is a pretty low act. Heaven helps us if it works and Morrison's mob gets another three years. Bill Vine, Capalaba Craig, Open your eyes, do your own research, and don't tell me China is not a threat. It is obvious you do not follow closely China's debt traps in many countries and their total disregard for free speech and human rights. Your nave opinion is typical of labor/ leftist/greens soft attitude on border control and not standing up to bullies. You should be writing for the Chinese Global Times newspaper instead of our local paper. John Stewart, Cleveland Thanks for your letter, John. I did not say China was not a threat in my piece. I agree with you its aggressive behaviour towards the rest of the world is a concern and should be noted. My article was about the government using it as a political weapon when the experts in the field, such as the ASIO boss, all say that it is dangerous and plays directly into China's hands. The article was based on the ASIO chief's opinion. You don't have to take my word for it. He is the preeminent voice in the field. The other point I made was the scare campaign is working with some people in the Redlands. Judging by your email, I'd say that was correct too. I have all but given up pleading to the council as well as Police to install a traffic calming device to slow cars in Drevesen Avenue. It is not a case of if but when a fatality occurs with Mums dropping off children to attend Thornlands School. I have witnessed so many close calls. The traffic has increased tenfold, with motorists avoiding the traffic lights at the South St intersection. I have even offered to have Mums use my driveway to avoid speeding motorists. My last resort is to build my own speed bump with partly filled sandbags across the street. Allan Morrison, Cleveland I walk my dog most afternoons down Morris Circuit onto Clifford Perske Drive and up to South Street. The speed limit is 50klms but only marked at the top of South Street. The speed that some drivers do is well above 60km. Why are they doing these speeds on major roads, still in suburbia if they are doing these speeds here? I am only one of MANY people who walk their dogs and walk or run in this area. Margaret Woodley, Thornlands Today a great many parents are teaching their children how to drive. I believe a driving school should teach the children, not taught how to drive by their parents in 4Wd's, V8, trucks etc. I've seen males and females being taught to drive in these Vehicles. A driving school would be the better way to be taught and through the Driving School. A Defensive Driving lesson also and proof of these to be shown before they go for their licence. We then might not have so many accidents on our roads. Name and address supplied. Birkdale Progress Association echoes "hope for heritage" for Willard's Farm (RCB Feb 02). Birkdale Progress Association (BPA) submitted, in 2021, an application for State Heritage listing of Willard's Farm and adjacent farmland Lot 2 SP 146445. The farmland was included as this represents James Willard's first land purchase in 1863 and it reflects the true curtilage of the buildings. BPA agrees with Don Brown MP that "urgent works are needed to restore the property". Willard's Farm is in a severely neglected state, and this is why we submitted our second heritage application to gain greater, more secure protection for this property. Redland City Council has owned it for six years and it is listed on the Local Heritage Register. But, what's the Local Heritage Register worth? Properties on this local register have suffered serious neglect or demolition as with Station St Wellington Point and Middle St Cleveland. Being listed on the council's local register has not protected any of these properties. Council said BPA's application delayed the restoration of Willard's Farm. It must be pointed out that the council originally allowed the proposed demolition of Willard's Farm. Only intervention by BPA and the State Government forced a change of position by the council. Pam Spence, Birkdale

HAVE YOUR SAY YOUR SAY: Ignoring pensioners is electorally silly and the bad habits of Redlands drivers exposed Craig Thomson