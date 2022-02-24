news, local-news, weather, boaties, safety, water, bay, lash, storms, rain

Boaties have been warned to steer clear of the water this weekend as heavy rain is expected to lash the southeast. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a trough and low-pressure system is expected to bring heavy to intense rainfall and strong winds over the next three days. The Bureau predicts possible rainfall between 90-150mls at Redland Bay on Friday. Winds will be easterly 15 to 25 km/h, turning southeasterly 20 to 30 km/h early in the morning. Transport and main roads minister Mark Bailey said boaties should avoid the water this weekend. "Boaties can expect poor visibility, stronger stream flows and currents and possible flash flooding with the associated dangers of floating or submerged debris," Mr Bailey said. "Conditions this week and through the early part of the weekend make it dangerous for anyone thinking of going boating. "I urge skippers to rethink any plans to take their boats out." He said it was always important for boaties to check the weather before leaving shore and while they were out on the water. "I strongly encourage anyone thinking of taking on the elements to make sure they are fully aware of the weather forecast and how it is likely to affect them," he said. "Let your local volunteer rescue group know your plans, when you are due back, and leave contact details. "...Wear your lifejacket when you leave the shore and make sure your passengers are also wearing theirs. "Make sure rain and weather covers are not blocking the free flow of air around the boat causing toxic exhaust fumes to build - carbon monoxide poisoning can be a silent killer." Information on how to prepare for severe weather can be found at the Maritime Safety Queensland website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/5625f819-6d1f-4ebb-9351-3ea4472d3d21.jpg/r3_3_1196_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg