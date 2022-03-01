Enjoy easy breezy living

news, property,

Property details: Redland Bay Located in Redland Bay's premier estate, Orchard Beach, this architect designed home oozes class, style and practicality. It is pleasantly situated in a quiet, peaceful cul-de-sac with soothing bay breezes and water glimpses just 200 metres to the water's edge of beautiful Moreton Bay. Stroll to the bay through bayside walking tracks and enjoy a waterside cafe and convenient boat ramp nearby. Inside, the master built home is tastefully renovated to a very high standard. Multiple living areas, high ceilings and polished boards are major features as is the chef style kitchen with ample bench and cupboard space. The bathrooms, including ensuite, are of a high quality standard and the four spacious bedrooms have built-in robes, the main with a walk-in robe and private entertaining area with water glimpses. There is air-conditioning and fans throughout, but these are rarely needed with the beautiful bay breezes. Energy efficiency has been thought of here with solar on the roof, water tanks and window tinting throughout. Outside, the massive high-roof shed can accommodate the biggest boat and caravan with room for a workshop. Drive through access is another bonus as is the mezzanine storage level and private landscaped yard beyond, ready for a pool. A large concreted front area allows for plenty of extra parking. Located 35 minutes from the Gold Coast and 40 minutes from Brisbane CBD, this unique package with so many extras won't last. Click HERE to see the latest real estate E-edition.

