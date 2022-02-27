news, local-news,

ORMISTON mother Joanne Kesur will take on the Mater Chicks in Pink fun run three years after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The mother of three will be supported by her nearest and dearest at the event on Sunday, March 6, which will raise awareness and money for breast cancer research. Ms Kesur has had surgery and receives hormone blocker injections at Mater Private Hospital Redland every month to reduce the chance of her cancer returning. She was diagnosed with an invasive carcinoma, which is a hormone-based variant of the disease, in 2019. About 100 people from Redlands are taking part in the fun run's Your Way event, which allows people to set their own course in their community. Ms Kesur and her group will walk a five kilometre circuit, beginning and ending at the Cleveland Point lighthouse. "I'm walking in the fun run to raise awareness of breast cancer and highlight that it isn't necessarily an older person's disease," she said. "Everyone has their health challenges, and unfortunately for my family, this is ours. "What's important is to find the courage and strength to do something positive about it." Ms Kesur was told at an annual mammogram and ultrasound appointment that an immediate biopsy was required. "Over the years I have had lumps and thought 'this is it', but my diagnosis was completely unexpected when I finally received it," she said. "The five days spent waiting for the result from my GP was tough, as I had three young teenagers and did not know if I would be around to see them grow up. "After receiving the confirmed diagnosis from my GP, I was booked in immediately to see my Breast Surgeon Dr Jason Lambley at Mater Private Hospital Redland. "Less than a week later, I'd met breast care nurse Janice Butler, undergone surgery, and received my diagnosis of a 30mm invasive carcinoma." Ms Kesur, whose mother battled the disease 20 years ago, has called on women to be diligent about breast screenings. The Mater Chicks in Pink RACQ International Women's Day Fun Run raised $1.5 million in 2021. Mater Foundation executive director Andrew Thomas said the funds were used to improve local services and support for women with breast cancer. "The funds raised go directly to personalised, practical support services and life-saving breast cancer research at Mater," he said. You can get behind Joanne and the Kesur team by donating or visiting her fundraising page at funndraise.mater.org.au/fundraisers/Kesurfamily. Read more local news here

Ormiston mother Joanne Kesur tackles Mater Chicks in Pink fun run for breast cancer awareness