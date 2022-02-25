news, local-news, grace grace, education, minister, consent, queensland, national, curriculum

The federal government has mandated consent education across Australia after calls for national reform last year. Education ministers from every state agreed to a new approach towards consent education in schools, with programs to begin in 2023. The mandate means all schools must teach age-appropriate consent education, including topics like coercion, gendered stereotypes and power imbalances. They will be delivered to students from foundation to year 10. In March of 2021, Education Minister Grace Grace pushed for consistent consent and sexual assault reporting to be included in the national curriculum. She welcomed the decision and said Queensland's program was already a step in the right direction. "I am pleased that at the last Education Ministers meeting there was unanimous agreement that it will form part of the new Australian Curriculum from 2023," Ms Grace said. "However, Queensland is ahead of the national curve on this issue. "We already have a Respectful Relationships program, which recently underwent an extensive review." The review followed reports by young people of experiences in state and non-government schools. It found students wanted more explicit, age-appropriate education on consent and the reporting of sexual assault, and wished to have been taught this from an earlier age. Ms Grace said the updated RREP was being finalised and would be rolled out in Queensland schools later this year. "We consulted with more than 180 stakeholders including teachers, parent bodies, the Queensland Sexual Assault Network, LGBTIQ+ organisations, experts in the field as well as students themselves. "The materials for our updated program... include contemporary, evidence based and age-appropriate curriculum materials from Prep to Year 12..." Let us know what you think about mandatory consent education in schools, email emily.lowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

