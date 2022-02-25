news, local-news, gardening, redland organic growers inc, kate wall, talk, member, grass, climate change

The grass will soon be greener in the Redlands as a gardening professional comes to speak to green thumbs about tackling climate change from the smallest backyards. Brisbane author Kate Wall will visit the Redland Organic Growers Inc. at Alexandra Hills on Thursday March 10. In her latest book Earth Repair Gardening, Ms Wall encourages people living on the smallest suburban blocks to give gardening a go and help the environment. She said many people think their patches of grass and gardens are too small and will do little to combat climate change. "We become so busy controlling our artificially built environment that we forget to look to nature for answers," Ms Wall said. "Anyone in doubt about the value of their little patch of green, only has to look online at an aerial picture of their suburb and compare it with an earlier view. "As organic gardeners, we can do so much to reduce consumerism, reduce waste, support biodiversity and even create our own backyard carbon sinks just by doing what we love most, gardening." Ms Wall will speak to the ROGI about practical sustainable solutions like using organic matter to keep soil healthy. "Regardless of the problems you face in your soil, the answer most likely will be to add organic matter," Ms Wall said. "Our little suburban garden will not stop climate change but is actually making a real difference." The session is open to members only from 7pm at the Alexandra Hills Community Hall. Join or renew membership online to attend the session.

