Heavy rain across the southeast has had sandbagging stations extended across the Redlands so the community can prepare for severe weather. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued severe weather warnings for parts of southeast Queensland with locally intense rainfall along with a risk of damaging winds and severe thunderstorms. An upper low has moved east across southern Queensland, and parts of the region are also on flood watch throughout the weekend. Due to flooding, Redland City Land Disaster Management Group has advised Pitt and Nelson Road at Wellington Point are to be closed on Friday. Residents have also been advised to avoid Avalon Road at Sheldon and Redland City and Tulloch Drive and Redgrove Avenue at Birkdale and Wellington Point which are affected by flooding. Minister for transport and main roads warned boaties to stay off the water this weekend after heavy rain forecasts on Thursday. SEQ water announced on Wednesday the Leslie Harrison Dam had begun to spill after it reached about 100.2 per cent capacity. The sandbagging station at Council Depot Cleveland, 199-205 South St, will remain open on Saturday, 26 February, from 7am to 6pm. Self-service 24-hour sandbagging stations will be open on Saturday and Sunday at the following council depots: The following 24-hour self-service sandbagging stations will be open on both Saturday and Sunday: Council has advised residents to check their gutters are clear and secure loose items around the home. For flood assistance contact the SES on 132 500. In a life-threatening emergency call Triple Zero (000).

