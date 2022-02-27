news, local-news,

BUSINESSES are taking a chance on Mount Cotton, with several new retailers snapping up vacancies at the suburb's major shopping centre. A nail bar, fish and chip shop, barber and dog groomers are among the businesses that have recently opened at Mount Cotton Central Shopping Centre off Valley Way. The complex is also home to an award winning Supa IGA, The Grove Kitchen and Bar, Valley Way Pizza and Billy's Backyard BBQ, all of which have quickly become community favourites. Centre leasing manager Tony Mayfield, from Powercat Realty, said he was not surprised by how quickly spaces had filled up at the centre. More retailers will soon move in, including Mount Cotton Sourdough Bakers, whose owner operates other businesses across the state. "We were starting to get a lot of traction in 2019 and suddenly COVID hit and it pretty much put everything on pause," Mr Mayfield said. "In July 2021, things started moving again and it really ramped up. There were a lot of enquries. "We had a flurry at the end of last year and [tenants] leased them all up. "The baker is going to be phenomenal when his store opens. He has some really good reviews." Mr Mayfield said a therapeutic massage business had leased the vacant shop near Chemist Warehouse and he had plans for the space left vacant by the general practice. "I'd like to get a cosmetic surgery in there, skin care, fillers, that sort of thing," he said. "What we're seeing is as we put more services in, people don't have to go to Victoria Point or Wellington Point, they get the services within the community. "If you look at Valley Way Pizza, the owner has taken an extra space and created a bar. He is killing it on Fridays, with lines three deep to get in." The centre lost just one tenant during COVID. "One of the first things we did was identify at-risk businesses, those that were mandated to close, and then jumped in and assisted them," Mr Mayfield said. "We then worked our way back to the other tenants. We took a strategic approach to dealing with every tenant, and we managed to work with them and have retained them ..." Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/c5d29af6-2c8b-4449-80d5-ebfc2cadddc6.jpg/r0_27_1027_607_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg