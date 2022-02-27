The Australian home owner horror movie

news, local-news,

When I was a younger man, my parents told me to put aside at least 20 per cent of my wage to save for a home deposit. "You might miss out on some beers with mates, but you'll be better for it when you own a house," they said. I took the advice, well half of it anyway, and saved about ten per cent of my wage well into my 20s. The bride and I have a home in the Redlands now, it took a lot longer to get it, but as a married man, I eventually did. I do not envy young people today. The great Australian day dream of owning one's home is now a nightmarish horror movie in the Redlands and southeast Queensland. Data we reported this week revealed median house prices had jumped more than 20 per cent in the Redlands in the past year. Real estate agents gleefully tell homeowners now is the time to sell. A modest three-bedroom home worth $350,000 10 years ago is currently selling for more than $700,000. Domain data shows Wellington Point is the most expensive Redlands suburb based on the area's median house price, closely followed by Ormiston at $806,000 and Thornlands at $750,000. Raine and Horne Cleveland estate agent Jan Goetze said demand had outstripped supply locally, caused by several factors, including low-interest rates and people being unable to travel overseas. If you think moving a bit further out to the Scenic Rim, for example, will net you a cheaper house, think again. House prices in Beaudesert have gone up a whopping 43 per cent in a year, according to real estate website propertyvalue.com.au. Real Estate agents say many people pay more than a house is worth because they fear missing out, which only drives prices up further. Interest rates are low now, so signing up for a colossal debt appears okay on paper. If you are young enough, you have time to pay a home off. If you are a little older, perhaps not. No one can accurately predict what will happen when interest rates do eventually rise. Still, it doesn't take a genius to surmise that some people won't be able to afford their mortgage payments and will lose the home they worked so hard to save to purchase. Sadly, that's an entirely different nightmare.

