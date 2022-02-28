news, local-news, mount cotton road, safety, upgrades, state, federal, funding

A road notorious for crashes will have new motorcycle-friendly guardrails installed in the coming months in the hopes of improving safety. The federal government will spend $2.5 million installing the guardrails at Mount Cotton Road. The government has reported about 18,500 daily car movements along the road, with traffic expected to increase by 12 per cent over the next 10 years. Late last year, the state government began planning for long-awaited upgrades to the road. Upgrade plans came less than two years after a teenager was left in a serious condition in a car and mini-bus crash on Mount Cotton Road at Capalaba. LNP candidate for Bowman Henry Pike said the federal government's commitment matched state government spendings. He said the guardrails would add necessary safety to one of Redland's most dangerous stretches of road. "The new guard rails will stop errant vehicles crashing into hazards along the road reserve that cannot be removed or down the many steep embankments along Mount Cotton Road," Mr Pike said. "These improvements will start rolling out in coming weeks and are expected to be completed by mid-2022, meaning the community will quickly start reaping the benefits." Federal Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz MP visited Mount Cotton Road with Mr Pike who advocated for new safety projects last year. The federal government has invested $1.5 billion under the Road Safety Program for more than 1000 projects across Australia.

