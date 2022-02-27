news, local-news, classics, leanne swanson, camille barry, rosemarie arthars, saxophone, wellington point

Pianist Leanne Swanson, formerly of Wellington Point will return to the Redlands for a series of three house concerts to be staged at 6 Marlborough Road this year. The first is entitled A Saxophone in the Mix and features Martin Kay on saxophone and clarinet as well as Danielle Bentley on 'cello and Wellington Point soprano Rosemarie Arthars. Together they will present music from Beethoven to Steven Sondheim. The concert will be held at 2.30pm on April 3. In the second concert Camille Barry will play violin and Rosemarie Arthars will sing in A Dose of Vivacity at 2.30pm on August 7. Tenacious Trios at 2.30pm on December 4 features Arthars and Barry with Diana Tolmie on clarinet. Ms Swanson said she was delighted to be able to present these programs. "I have missed doing the classics series and now we are back. I look forward to the interaction and the intimacy afforded by this style of houde concert," she said. Tickets are $50 and include a glass of champagne and canapes. Book on 0419 674 188.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/fddced2f-4113-4caa-872e-7a8c42654c24.jpg/r0_363_2316_1672_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg