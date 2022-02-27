news, local-news, regional flavours, small business, food, southbank

Boutique food and wine producers across Australia are being sought to participate in Regional Flavours, to be held at South Bank Parklands for two weekends in May and October. This year the focus is on the stallholders. Expressions of interest are being sought from farmers, graziers, growers, winemakers, brewers, distillers and artisan producers to showcase their food to a large and appreciative audience. The theme is on creating a grazing table and Regional Flavours will evaluate applications to ensure a mix of stalls that are endemic to a region and are high-quality, innovative and sustainable. About 40,000 people are expected to attend the festival. Stallholder fees for Regional Flavours start at $1200 inclusive of a three by three metre marquee, a dressed table, fascia signage and a light with various options from a corner spot upgrade, extra power and access to cold rooms additional. Applications for the May event close on March 18, with the option to also register interest for the October event. More on regionalflavours.com.au

Stall holders sought for Regional Flavours weekend