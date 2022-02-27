news, local-news, golden jubilee, redland museum, cleveland rotary club

A Life Member's honour board and commemorative book were unveiled as part of the launch of the golden jubilee year celebrations at the Redland Museum on February 25. The plaque was unveiled by Deputy Mayor Julie Talty. President Bruce Smith said the museum was a place of continual change but was also a long term safe keeping place to store and show artefacts and tell stories. He said it was also an important meeting place where people could learn, celebrate and have fun. He said he hoped it was a place that was both dynamic and inclusive. "We need to aim to provide an outstanding museum experience with excellent customer service and a well displayed collection. This will entail a major focus on research and educational opportuities to uncover many of the hidden details within our collection and open up new communication methods for community access," Mr Smith said. "The ultimate objective is to establish the museum as an iconic Redland cituy visitor destination of the highest standard by combining the skills and knowledge of volunteers with qualified employed professionals." Also speaking at the launch was Cleveland Rotary Club president Robert Wesener who said the club was proud to be there at the beginnings of the museum and pledged to continue the club's support. The museum was first mooted by Norm Dean and Norm Austin as members of the Rotary club as a means of preserving the history of the area and to care for farm equipment which was lying unused. The club project was handed to the Redland community in 1972. Emcee Jim Gilbert said the history of the museum stood alone and was now a prominent part of the history of the Redlands. He said the membership started at 15 and was now more than 415.. A commemorative book telling the story from 1972 to 2022 is now on sale at the museum and the Capalaba Lions club pledged to purchase the book for all Redland school libraries. The book sells for $30. A new Redland Museum website was also launched. As part of the launch, an exhibition is currently on display featuring the museum's 50 year history. It includes a video presentation. There is also a textile display and a feature of museum presidents and life members. It was noted that there were five former presidents in attendance at the launch.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/02ee6f61-2a0d-477e-a1a1-fc450721649d.JPG/r0_235_3108_1991_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg