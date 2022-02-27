comment, opinion, muller concert, redland museum

In 2004, the Muller family was invited to perform von Trapp style at the Redland Museum. It proved to be a bit of a hit and a rare and unique form of bonding for a mother and her four children. Together we hit the audience with some duos, trios and multiple instrumental solos in what was the first concert staged at the museum. My husband offered to tap dance (basically this involves awkward arm movements and no moving of the feet), but in the interests of a tiny bit of professionalism, we declined the offer. Had the then president not been a friend, thus recognising my inability to say 'no', the concert may never have happened. But it did and it apparently goes down in the annuls of the museum's 50 year history. And so at the launch of the golden jubilee year on February 25, the Muller family was called back, to give a small slice of what was and what could have been. The family is seriously depleted with our daughter who provided some piano accompaniment, operatic vocals and Norah Jones style personal compositions, now living in Berlin. Jazz bass playing oldest son also lives away, so it left sons number two and three to take up the slack. Luckily there is a whole new generation of performers in the offing and so it was that our 10-year-old grand daughter took to the stage and performed a couple of duets with her Dad. It was a heart warming moment and definitely goes down as a treasured moment in our personal family history. I sat at the piano and slogged away, realising as I did that unlike the voices of my boys, my piano playing has seriously deteriorated since the original concert. I have to say at this point, that the tap dancing of my husband has not improved either, although that would have been relatively easy, given the fact that it can only get better from here. He did however offer a saxophone solo, having taken up the instrument one year ago and recently progressing to a book 2 learner. We sat him behind the sound desk and gestured frantically to him throughout the performance, him waving gaily back, clearly oblivious to the volume cues. My son reminded me that it wouldn't be a Muller show without a few slighly whimsical and occasionally dangerous moments. - Linda Muller

