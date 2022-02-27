news, local-news, sex and chocolate, motown, alexandra hills hotel

The Alexandra Hills Hotel will go motown with Motown II Millennia presented by Sex and Chocolate from 8pm on April 23. Patrons can expect an outstanding musical journey into the motown era, and heading to the timeless hits of the new millennium. Hear the harmonies and experience the choreographed dance moves with hits from The Temptations, The Four Tops, Stevie Wonder, The Spinners, Earth Wind and Fire, Barry White, Billy Ocean, Prince, Shaggy and Bruno Mars. Sex and Chocolate presents a two-hour spectacle featuring four award winning singers and an eight-piece band. The dance floor is expected to be full. Tickets to the concert are $50 and can be booked on events.humanitix.com/motown-ii-millennia-presented-by-sex-and-chocolate WIN: The Redland City Bulletin has passes for two people to see the show (value $100) with the winners also receiving one night's accommodation on April 23, staying in an executive king room with a continental breakfast to the total value of $330. Check in time is 2pm. There are also two additional ticket prizes of double passes to the show ($100 each). To be in the draw to win, enter below by 9am on Monday, April 18.

