The Alexandra Hills Hotel will go Motown with Motown II Millennia presented by Sex and Chocolate from 8pm on April 23. Patrons can expect an outstanding musical journey into the Motown era, and heading to the timeless hits of the new millennium. Manager Ani Thompson said patrons could expect the full Motown experience with all songs fully choreographed. She said the four vocalists comprising her husband Paul Thompson, Maihi Pinker, Jamie Elkington and Wilz Kare Kare would be backed by eight band members, making the show something of a Motown extravaganza and visual spectacular. "I guess you could say we've made Motown cool," she said. Ms Thompson said all the singers wore 'showy jackets' and danced and sang in true Motown fashion. "Paul has a bass, old school sort of voice. Wilz has an effortless voice - smooth and beautiful and Maihi is different again - sweet and high. The voices are all different but it is the placement of the voices and the lines of the harmonies that makes this work," she said. Ms Thompson said the boys had been in the music scene and known one another a long time. "They are like a musical family. They know one another and back one another up," she said. The band comprises trumpet, trombone, saxophone, percussion, Congo percussion, guitar, bass and keyboard. The show has its own following with fans travelling for hours to see every show. "The group has a broad audience appeal but it is true that the hard core audience has grown up with them and these are the ones that keep on coming," she said. Ms Thompson said the group combined old school and new school Motown, sharing the hits of The Temptations and Jackson Five with Bruno Mars. "Lots of people think Barry White is Motown. Motown isn't a genre. It's a label and he's not considered Motown, but we put a song of his in there anyway." Hear the harmonies and experience the choreographed dance moves with hits from The Temptations, The Four Tops, Stevie Wonder, The Spinners, Earth Wind and Fire, Barry White, Billy Ocean, Prince, Shaggy and Bruno Mars. Sex and Chocolate presents a two-hour spectacle featuring four award winning singers and an eight-piece band. The dance floor is expected to be full. Ms Thompson said the boys were ecstatic and relieved to be back. "Trust me, this concert will be big. The boys will be back in a big way. They can't wait to get back on stage, entertaining the people and doing what they love," she said. Sex and Chocolate was named by some staff at the Watermark Hotel in 1997, who voted on a name. Tickets to the concert are $50 and can be booked on events.humanitix.com/motown-ii-millennia-presented-by-sex-and-chocolate WIN: The Redland City Bulletin has passes for two people to see the show (value $100) with the winners also receiving one night's accommodation on April 23, staying in an executive king room with a continental breakfast to the total value of $330. Check in time is 2pm. There are also two additional ticket prizes of double passes to the show ($100 each). To be in the draw to win, enter below by 9am on Monday, April 18. - Linda Muller

Sex and Chocolate brings Motown to the Alexandra Hills Hotel