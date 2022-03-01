news, local-news, fishing, rain, catch

Weather for ducks! And not for fishing would best describe the past week. So, what do you do when the fishing urge strikes? I spent several hours preparing for the snapper and tailor fishing season this week. I prefer not to use a set of gang hooks for targeting tailor because it is my experience that they seem to get off a gang hook easier than a single hook, and I fish from a kayak. Having a flapping tailor between your legs with the gang hooks flashing about is not a wise choice. I made-up plastic-coated steel trace with a single hook, and some with two hooks set close together for when I am float lining for snapper and the tailor are also about. The trace needs to be only 50-75 mm long to protect your leader from sharp teeth. It looks like the bad weather will continue into next week, so I plan to experiment in making flasher rigs. The Redland Bay Amateur Fishing Club competition was held on the 19th and 20 February. The senior winner was Duncan Chowns, with a 5.6Kg Blackspot Tusk Fish caught at the bay's northern end. Apart from Duncan, who endured two trips bashing back into that southerly swell. The guys who stayed in the southern part of the bay did better than those who ventured north. If you want to join their fishing club, visit their website www.rbafc.org for details. New membership is $50 (which includes partners and children U16) and Pensioners $40. The massive influx of water into the freshwater systems will shut freshwater fishing for a while. If you would like to improve your catch rate with a fishing lesson or would like to share a fishing story and photo, please email me desdavidmichael@gmail.com

