community,

UNLEADED petrol prices have dropped from the record highs recorded in recent weeks, but motorists can still expect to be stung almost 190 cents per litre in some areas as crude oil nears $US100 per barrel. A handful of Logan retailers have begun winding back prices to less than $1.70 per litre, but there is little relief in the Redlands, where motorists are still being charged more than 185 cents per litre at most mainland retailers. Metro Capalaba, Mount Cotton BP and Capalaba Ampol were among the cheapest places to fill-up on Monday, with all offering unleaded for less than $1.80 per litre. Australian Institute of Petroleum data from the week ending February 20 shows Queensland's average price in metro areas was $1.89 per litre, up 9.3 cents on the previous week. The average household is now spending about $250 on fuel each month, according to Australian Associated Press reports. RACQ spokeswoman Kate Leonard-Jones warned prices could soar even higher during the next price cycle and urged people to do their research. "The bad news is oil prices are extremely volatile, so if we see a continuation or worsening of those global factors, this will eventually flow on to what drivers are charged at the bowser ...," she said. "That's why it's more important than ever to make sure you're doing your research by using apps like RACQ's Fair Fuel Finder to track down the best deals." At one point in February, 70 per cent of retailers in greater Brisbane were charging $1.90 per litre or more for unleaded fuel. "When combined with the south east's regular price cycle, this has created the perfect storm of factors and resulted in these eyewatering bowser prices," Ms Leonard Jones said. Premium diesel had hit 188 cents per litre at some retailers in Cleveland and Thornlands on Monday, but there was value in a short trip to Capalaba, with Puma and Metro offering $1.73 per litre. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/ab3a8f51-e95f-4dea-bc06-ffbcac4265df.jpg/r0_59_800_511_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg