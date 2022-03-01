OPINION: Taking time for Toondah Harbour

news, local-news,

The issue of the Toondah Harbour development is back in the news following Redland City Bulletin's editorial and recent commentary in The Courier Mail from the Redland City Chamber of Commerce President, Rebecca Young. I thought it would be a good opportunity to reiterate the State Government's position and address some of the misinformation that surrounds the debate. Since coming to office in February 2015, the State Labor Government has supported the progression of this project after it was voted upon by Redland City Council. This followed a period of community consultation conducted under Council and the previous LNP State Government. We have always said that we support the project so long as it stacked up against the proper environmental processes. Since 2015, the environmental process has largely been in the hands of the Walker Group and the Federal Government, where it has sat for the last six years. In that time the Redlands Chamber of Commerce has not put any pressure on the Federal Government to "fast track" this process. It was, therefore, disappointing to see a recent change in tune from the Ms Young who recently claimed the State Government needed to "fast track" the project. I want to clarify to the Chamber and the people of Redlands that we will not be rushed when it comes to the environmental processes for this project. This is a $1.3 billion project that will deliver much needed public amenities to the Redlands, including a new permanent channel, upgraded port facilities and more car parks, new parklands and even a new South Bank-style pool. This will create thousands of ongoing jobs, not to mention the extra jobs supported during construction. We have worked hard to ensure that Walker Group committed to local subbies having priority and a minimum of 15 per cent apprentices. Walker Group has initiated a close partnership with the TAFE Queensland Alexandra Hills campus. For Valentine's Day my wife and I went to the Manly Boathouse for dinner. A beautiful restaurant built on reclaimed land from Moreton Bay, overlooking a man-made harbour and beautiful Moreton Bay. I believe if it is good enough for Brisbane it should be good enough for Redlands too. But we cannot and will not be rushed and we need to ensure that we are abiding by legislated environmental standards.

