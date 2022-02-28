news, local-news, floowaters, kids, youths, risk, swimming, dangerous, creek, debris

As floodwaters from consistent rain over the weekend begin to subside with easing showers, Redland residents have been urged to keep out of flooded areas. South-east Queensland has been heavily impacted by flash flooding as relentless rain battered the region at the weekend. Redland City Council has reported young people surfing in flooded areas including at Hillards Creek and Ormiston. These activities come with the risk of being washed away in fast rushing waters. At least eight deaths have already been reported as a result of the south-east Queensland floods this weekend. There is also a chance large debris moving with the water which can be hidden and unseen in large flooded areas. A Council spokesperson said playing in floodwaters was extremely dangerous and any behaviour should be reported to police on triple zero. There are also large amounts of debris floating down the river systems, including Logan River into Moreton Bay. A marine wind warning has been issued and boaties urged to use caution and avoid going out on the bay if they can. People in areas prone to coastal erosion should be particularly vigilant. For assistance, contact the following relevant services:

