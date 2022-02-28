Disaster assistance extended to the Redlands

news, local-news,

Bowman MP Andrew Laming says disaster assistance has been extended to residents in the Redland City Council and Scenic Rim areas. The payment is a lump sum payment that can be claimed if significant damage has occurred to your principal place of residence. Mr Laming urged anyone with serious damage to their home to consider applying for financial assistance with Services Australia. The portal opened at noon Queensland time after Mr Laming said he lobbied to have Redland City declared yesterday at 4pm. "In the end, the declaration came through overnight and was announced by the Prime Minister this morning," Mr Laming said. Queensland Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan said this had been a phenomenal event in terms of rainfall, with more than 1,100 millimetres dropped at Mount Glorious, north-west of Brisbane, in the past few days. "The Department of Transport and Main Roads has reported more than 1,000 roads have been closed or have restricted access and parts of the Bruce, Warrego and Cunningham highways have been cut off," Mr Ryan said. "With the rain still tumbling down and catchments and rivers still rising, it will be some time until we have a clear understanding of the true impacts of the floods, but in these early stages, we're committed to providing DRFA support to Councils as quickly as we can and will continue to extend as additional information comes to hand. The 17 local government areas activated for DRFA assistance for this event are: Redland, Scenic Rim, Brisbane, Fraser Coast, Gold Coast, Gympie, Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Logan, Moreton Bay, Noosa, North Burnett, Somerset, South Burnett, Southern Downs, Sunshine Coast and Toowoomba. More information on disaster assistance can be found on the QRA's website at www.qra.qld.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PN5FxwRn32iFh8yVWdK38H/e535e8e8-44b0-4b1b-941e-e88dd3dc1fee.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg