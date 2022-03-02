news, local-news, mccartney family funerals, love your sister, charity, support, community, sponsor, partner, donation

A south-east Queensland funeral business will raise money for a cancer support charity through its annual fundraiser. McCartney Family Funerals has chosen to back Love Your Sister as its 2022 charity partner to give back to the community they serve. The business has bases across the Redlands, Logan and Brisbane, helping families celebrate the lives of their loved ones in times of grief and loss. Managing director Bryan McCartney said Cleveland funeral director Lee-anne McCartney wanted to get behind the cause after seeing LYS founder Samuel Johnson speak about his charity. "Every year, we work with a particular charity that supports a cause close to our hearts and make a financial contribution to their charity or foundation," Mr McCartney said. "Our own personal losses to cancer have made LYS an important cause for us to get behind and, in a way, help us to live with the grief that comes with losing someone to cancer... "...Love Your Sister have such an authentic approach to supporting cancer research and individualised treatment, regardless of social status, financial ability, or location, and that is so important to us." McCartney Family Funerals will also host an annual Winter Homeless Drive, as well as Suicide Prevention and Remembrance Walks throughout the year, in the hope of reaching their donation goal. "In addition to our donation of $12,000, we hope to raise at least another $10,000 throughout the year; however, we think we can easily push that to $25,000 if we really put our minds to it and our community gets behind us." "We have a range of activities planned for this year to raise funds for LYS, including a gala dinner... private cinema screenings, sponsorships from our corporate partners, and we will ask our families to support LYS when arranging a funeral with us by making a small donation as part of their funeral arrangement." People can donate by visiting www.mccartneyfunerals.com.au/lys and clicking the My Cause page.

