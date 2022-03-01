news, local-news,

REDLAND City Council will dish out $120,000 under the Village Events and Activation Grant program. Mayor Karen Williams said the grants would support community organisations and village traders to promote local centres. "These new grants are all about celebrating our villages and investing in local business," she said. "They will support not-for-profit community organisations and village traders to work together to deliver activities and experiences that bring people together, such as live entertainment and movie events, youth activities, specialty food and boutique markets, decorative lighting and temporary street furniture. "In the process, the program will build community connection and resilience and will stimulate economic activity in our centres." A grant up to $12,000 will be available for initiatives in 10 centres across the city, including Redland Bay, Mount Cotton and the bay islands. Cr Williams said the grants would help provide more engaging events and activities, beautiful spaces for locals and visitors, and support the strategic objectives in council's corporate plan. "Council wants to support activities and experiences that bring social, cultural and economic benefits to our community by encouraging visitors and residents to get out and experience what Redlands Coast has to offer," she said. "These new grants will go a long way to making this happen." Grant applications close on March 27 and successful applicants will have until December 31, 2022 to deliver events.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/cc71f19f-f718-4a48-95d1-f3ec4913bd99.JPG/r1140_620_4930_2761_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Redland City Council opens applications for Village Events and Activation Grant program