FORMER Wynnum-Many hooker Jayden Berrell has made two NRL trial appearances for the Cronulla Sharks after moving south this season to chase a first-grade berth. The 26-year-old Petero Civoniceva Medal winner played both the club's pre-season games, including starting in the number nine jumper for the clash against NRL champions Penrith. Berrell was capped 97 times at Queensland Cup level for Wynnum-Manly and Norths Devils, but played his junior football at Ipswich. He will be understudy to 23-year-old Cronulla junior Blayke Brailey, who has already won 57 NRL caps for the club, including several as starting hooker. Berrell told Sharks Media he felt a lot of excitement for the opportunity he had been given at Cronulla and hoped to make his first-grade debut this season. "I haven't had a game of first grade yet, so my goal is to get my debut and then hopefully get a spot in the 17 after that," he said. "There is a great culture down here and a lot of good people, so I have sort of slotted in really well and I'm getting along with everyone. "It has been really good and its exciting [because] there are a lot of good things going on here [at Cronulla]." Berrell said he felt his teammates at Wynnum, with whom he played two Queensland Cup grand finals, helped him reach another level. "I think I took a lot of confidence into the [2021] season and it showed on the field and in my game," he said. Berrell won the 2021 Petero Civoniceva Medal for the Queensland Cup's best a fairest player, having made 20 appearances for Wynnum-Manly, including the grand final against Norths. He signed with Cronulla in November last year. Read more local sport news here

