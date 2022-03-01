news, local-news, flood, water, damage, recover, rain, weather, redlands, council

Redland residents are starting to clean up the region after flash flooding during extreme weather at the weekend caused damage to houses, businesses and roads. Redland City Council advises residents to stay prepared as the Bureau of Meteorology predicts further wet weather this week with sandbagging stations to remain open on Tuesday. Council crews have urged the community to report all hazards caused by the weather event so far. They are particularly concerned about sewerage inundation, fallen trees, damaged roads and remaining flooded areas. Crews will make a record of reports and prioritise urgent works. They have already been investigating reports of fallen trees and branches, as well as damage to roads. Drivers have been reminded to take care on roads as there may be debris and damage which could take some time to repair. Roads impacted by flooding or hazards are: Long grass is expected across the city after the rain, and mowing crews will be out when possible, but it may take some time. A walking trail at the base of the Esplanade at Wellington Point has been closed until further notice following a land slip and residents and visitors are advised to stay clear of the area while council seeks expert advice. Stormwater has infiltrated sewerage systems throughout the south-east causing some stormwater manholes to lift. The majority of this overflow is rainwater so any wastewater is heavily diluted. Parents should make sure their children and animals do not enter or play in any overflowing water. Children and pets should be kept away as clean-ups are completed. Redland City Council's rubbish collection contractor JJ's Waste and Recycling suspended the emptying of yellow-lidded recycling bins on Monday. There was no access to the Visy recycling facility due to the flood situation. Operations at the recovery facility will resume on Tuesday March 1, so kerbside recycling collections will resume and bins missed on Monday in Capalaba, Alexandra Hills and Birkdale will be collected Wednesday. Bins missed due to flooding and road closures with be collected when possible. Take care to dry and clean your house and belongings and throw away anything that cannot be cleaned. Mould, germs, and in some cases, sewerage can be left behind as floodwaters subside, so it might be important to consider getting a professional to disinfect property. Do you need assistance?

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/f45508b0-0981-412f-8374-bebd06e88113.JPG/r0_291_6000_3681_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg