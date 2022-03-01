news, local-news, consent, education, schools, mandatory, redland parents

Redland City parents have shared differing views on a federal government decision to introduce mandatory consent education in schools across the country. In February, education ministers from every state agreed to a new approach towards consent education in schools, with programs to begin in 2023. The mandate means all schools must teach age-appropriate consent education, including coercion, gendered stereotypes and power imbalances. They will be delivered to students from foundation to year 10. Dunwich parent Kate Adams agreed with the decision to bring the consent chat to the classroom. "I highly support the introduction and teaching of consent education from Prep to year 12... It is very needed," Ms Adams said. The decision comes after Education Minister Grace Grace pushed for consistent consent and sexual assault reporting to be included in the national curriculum. Thornlands resident Sandra Mackenzie said education about consent should be a priority in all schools. "I am a parent of two teenagers and we have conversations about consent all the time," she said. "Consent is something you teach your child from a young age... it's about teaching how to be respectful and how to receive respect from your relationships with friends, family and in intimate relationships. Ms Mackenzie said Australia was in a family and domestic violence crisis, and a "bottom-up, top-down" approach in schools would address the issue. "I don't think Australians and Australian politicians have shown the next generation that they are taking the crisis of family and domestic violence seriously," she said. "Until they do by educating everyone, the issues will increase because we are saying it's okay by our lack of actions." Carla Miller of Redland Bay said the consent issue should be addressed at a higher level and would consider homeschooling her children if she disagreed with the approach. "[Children should be educated] about how their body is their own and no adult should be touching them regardless of if an adult asks 'consent'," Ms Miller said. "The responsibility of consent is not on the child. The responsibility is on adults to protect children from child abuse." Let us know what you think about mandatory consent education in schools, email emily.lowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

