news, local-news,

The Salvation Army has launched a flood appeal as thousands of south-east Queenslanders try to recover their homes after a weekend of relentless rain and flash flooding. Non-stop rain forced many residents out of their homes across the region as floodwaters built over the weekend, with more rain expected on Thursday. The organisation has called for donations from the public to fund relief efforts for an estimated 18,000 displaced Australians in flood-affected areas. The aim is to raise $10 million in total, with the Salvation Army releasing $1 million from Red Shield Appeal funds to support communities feeling the impact. National public relations secretary for the Salvation Army Major Bruce Harmer said personnel were already on the ground providing meals for people forced out of their homes by the floods. "In addition to meals, our teams are offering emotional support, which is well received by those displaced from their homes," he said. "The Salvation Army is appealing to the public for donations to help ensure we can support those devastated by these floods get back on their feet." Salvation Army Emergency Services are assisting at 10 evacuation centres across Queensland and New South Wales. The centres are at Chandler, Logan, Nambour, Ipswich, Caboolture, Dalkabin, Lismore, Tweed Heads and two in Gympie. The Salvation Army will remain in the communities after the initial response to provide practical and emotional support through the recovery and rebuild phases of the floods. "We have seen in the past two years, through bushfires, floods, drought and COVID-19, the spirit of generosity shown in times of hardship," Major Harmer said. "We are calling again on the Australians to help us be there for the incredible number of people displaced by the floods." To donate to The Salvation Army's Flood Appeal, visit salvationarmy.org.au. You can round up your purchase at any Woolworths checkout in NSW and QLD from Wednesday or donate at any register throughout the country.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hFr6g9patBg6iG57tGHW5M/79ebf81a-5c93-4c6f-9b4a-fa5932826f3e.jpg/r2_546_5340_3562_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The Salvation Army begins appeal to help SEQ flood recovery