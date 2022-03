news, local-news,

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a small engine fire at Capalaba Central Shopping Centre on Tuesday afternoon. A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the crew were on scene for just under 20 minutes. They were responding to a small fire in a vehicle engine compartment. One crew was called to the scene at 2.25pm but the fire was out when they arrived on scene. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/b4a24b78-b0ac-4497-b1bc-7fe62d012395.JPG/r1973_1165_3264_1894_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg