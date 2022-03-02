news, local-news, weather, thunderstoms, flash flood

After a weekend of relentless rain across south-east Queensland, showers are expected to return in Redands, Logan and Beaudesert on Thursday. Last Wednesday, the Bureau of Meteorology forecast a 95 per cent chance of rain from Friday through Sunday. By Friday, the forecast was updated to a severe weather warning for parts of southeast Queensland with locally intense rainfall, along with a risk of damaging winds and severe thunderstorms. Boaties were urged to reconsider going into the water as non-stop rain caused flash flooding. Some residents were evacuated from homes as dwellings were compromised. After rain eased and floodwaters subsided at the beginning of the week, rain is expected to return this Thursday. Although clear on Wednesday, the Redlands, Logan and the Scenic Rim will have cloudy skies on Thursday with a 70 per cent chance of showers and possible thunderstorms. Storms could be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall which may develop into flash flooding in the afternoon and evening. Winds will be north to northeasterly at 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon, becoming light during the evening. Overnight temperatures will fall between 19 and 23 degrees, with daytime temperatures to reach a maximum of 30 degrees. The storms could continue into the weekend with a 70 per cent chance of showers on Friday, lowering to 50 per cent by Saturday and Sunday across south-east Queensland. Send your weather photos from Redlands, Logan and the Scenic Rim to emily.lowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

