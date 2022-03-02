Bowlers will flock to island

There have been some positive shifts for Macleay Island Bowls Club in the lead up to an annual event sure to have everyone bowled over with excitment. The 'Club Macleay' crew is very proud to welcome a new chairman, Barry Dench, who is bringing a new and significant outlook to the bowling community. According to Julie Brooks, spokesperson for Macleay Island Bowls Club, Barry has extensive experience in community clubs. He has gathered a great committee of members to hold the club's inaugural bowling tournament 'May on Macleay' which will attract high profile bowlers and sponsors. "The tournament will also create a lot of interest in the tourism sector," Julie said. The unique not-for-profit organisation is a distinctive hallmark of Macleay Island which has been operating more than 35 years offering lawn bowls, dining and gaming experiences. It currently has 12 staff and 10 volunteers within its team, each with valued roles in management, licensees, bar and gaming attendants, bus drivers, green keeping and maintenance. "Late 2018 we installed a synthetic green which was a 2.5 year project which was made successful due to numerous grants and a lot of hard work to which we are now able to start seeing the benefits both economically and ecologically," Julie said. "We're saving significantly in water usage alone. "The synthetic bowling green project was a huge success for our club and members," she said. This beautiful island and club is still quite undiscovered, and the team is ready to show Queensland how special the Southern Moreton Bay Islands are. "May on Macleay is the event for bowlers and spectators to attend, we are giving away $5000 in prize money. "We have received an overwhelming response from sponsors and the general community," said Julie. The Club Macleay crew is ready to showcase the club, the green and the island. "We invite people to come over, spend the day at Club Macleay and see for yourself why we are called the 'one day island getaway'. "There is so much to do and you're guaranteed to have a great meal amongst the best view."

Bowlers will flock to island

"There is so much to do and you're guaranteed to have a great meal amongst the best view."