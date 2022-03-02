community,

SEVERAL Redlands sports clubs have placed their seasons on hold as the south-east Queensland flood recovery begins. A host of local sports fixtures, trials, and events set to take place over the weekend have already been called off. Queensland Cricket and Football Queensland are among those who have sent correspondence to clubs and players confirming postponements until at least next week. It comes at the start of the season for several football competitions, including the National Premier League, Football Queensland Premier League and Metro Leagues, all of which feature Redlands clubs. Queensland Cricket said it had spoken with clubs about postponements and would review conditions on Monday. The Premier Cricket competition, which includes the Redlands Tigers Cricket Club, is just weeks away from finals. "We believe this decision [to postpone] most appropriately considers the wellbeing of our cricket community and integrity of the competition," Queensland Cricket said in a statement. "In the spirit of community, we would like the time and energy normally focused on the pitch, redirected to supporting our clubs clean up, mend facilities and bounce back following the weather damage." Football Queensland announced on Sunday that all junior and senior fixtures in the Metro South region, including Redlands and other flood-impacted areas, had been postponed until March 6. "The postponement will provide more time and opportunity for Football Queensland to assess damage to clubs, lights, fields and change rooms that may impact the season ahead, and to determine if additional postponements are required in the coming days," it said. "Football Queensland will be in contact directly with all affected clubs regarding the rescheduling of fixtures and will continue to keep all clubs and participants across the state updated on any further changes." All Capalaba clubs bordering the Logan River were severely affected by floodwaters over the weekend. Capalaba Rugby League Club reported floodwaters up to six feet and said a return to training and games at the club was unknown at this stage. The Capalaba Bulldogs NPL side has had their first match against Lions FC rescheduled to Tuesday, March 22 at Max Haynes Field. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/e4a91250-520d-44f6-8b77-8b0be575b03e.jpg/r0_213_3073_1949_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg