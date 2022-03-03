Want a job? Register for Redlands Coast jobs recruitment event

news, local-news,

An opportunity exists for the more than 5000 Redland City residents currently on Jobseeker to change their status from unemployed to employed and do it quickly. The 'Redlands Regional Jobs Committee', in partnership with the 'Local Jobs Program', is hosting a FREE Redlands Coast Jobs Speed Recruitment Event, Thursday 24 March at the Victoria Point Sharks Sporting Club from 2 to 5 pm. Chair of the Redlands Regional Jobs Committee and President of the Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce Rebecca Young said the event connects Redlands Coast Job Seekers with Redlands Coast Jobs. "This is about supporting a bright Redlands Coast future," she said. "This event provides an important opportunity for job seekers to gain interview experience and meet Redlands employers. "Job Seekers have the potential to leave the Speed Recruitment Event with a successful job outcome or be shortlisted for a follow-up interview. Likewise, employers have the potential to leave the event with job vacancies filled or a shortlist of pre-qualified candidates and their resumes, ready to progress to formal interview." Ms Young said Job Seekers of all ages, backgrounds and work experience levels would be welcome to attend the Speed Recruitment Event. "We welcome Employers from every industry sector, with casual, part-time, full time or contract work currently or soon to be available in the Redlands", she said. "There will be free food and drinks, free resume improvement assistance and an amazing value opportunity to get a professional headshot photograph taken on the day for just $25 (valued at $150). "There will also be stalls where attendees can seek advice and chat with a range of Redlands Employment Service Providers, Registered Training Organisations and representatives from the Queensland Government's Department of Employment, Small Business and Training, the Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce, the Redlands Regional Jobs Committee and the Local Jobs Program. "This Speed Recruitment event is about being creative, providing a way for Employers and Job Seekers to connect, facilitating faster and less stressful Redlands Coast employment outcomes than traditional recruitment practices." To attend the Redlands Coast Jobs Speed Recruitment Event, you must register online at www.redlandscoastchamber.org.au/events

