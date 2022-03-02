news, local-news,

SEVERE thunderstorms are likely for flood-impacted parts of south-east Queensland on Thursday. Heavy to intense rainfall, large to giant hail and potentially destructive wind gusts are possible in the warning area, which includes Redlands, Logan and the Scenic Rim. The Weather Bureau says flash flooding and renewed river rises are also a chance with any heavy rain. Thunderstorms are possible for the south-east on Wednesday afternoon, but heavy falls are not predicted for Beaudesert, Redlands and Logan. A flood warning is still in place for parts of Queensland, including the Logan River and Albert River. Energex is urging the Mud Army and general public to take care during flood clean ups around electrical assets such as poles, substations, powerlines and pillar boxes. Read more local news here

