A spectacular Wellington Point house with stunning water views has broken an area record after selling for $4.7 million at auction. The property at 168 Main Road, Wellington Point, has 180-degree views from Moreton Bay to Brisbane City and the Port of Brisbane. On Saturday, February 26, the home went to auction with nine registered bidders after 56 inspections. The previous record for the most expensive waterfront property sale in Wellington Point was $3.95 million. McGrath Bayside Cleveland director Pamela Nelson said the five-bedroom house was one of a kind in the area. "The home is in just a glorious position and has been impeccably built, suspended slab on every level with Caulfield brick on the external walls," Ms Neilson said. "There's so much glass throughout the home, and as soon as you walk through the front door, you're met with this panoramic water view. "It was built with the position of the property in mind, so every level and every bedroom has its own balcony overlooking the water." Although the property was built nine years ago, Ms Neilson said it was a dateless style of home. "It's very private down a long driveway, so you don't hear any noise from Wellington Point on the main road," she said. "The construction is second to none; you'd be hard-pressed to afford to build a home like that today. "There's nothing like it that I have seen in the area and very few people today build with suspended slab these days because of the cost." She said the home had been on the market for two years with other real estate agents, but McGrath pulled off a successful 28-day campaign. "The buyer was a local from the bayside, but we also saw people interested from Sydney and many parts of Brisbane as well," Ms Neilson said. Ms Neilson said there were few homes with water views on the market as demand grew for waterfront properties. "Demand is coming from the eastern seaboard and a lot of ex-pats coming home to Australia over the next 12 months trying to secure a property now," she said. "Their biggest criteria is water views and water frontage, but there is very little stock on the market to meet the demand."

