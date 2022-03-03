news, local-news, redland hospital, car park, henry pike, don brown

A war of words has broken out amongst state and federal politicians over free car parking at the Redland Hospital. Liberal National Party Candidate for Bowman, Henry Pike, has accused the State Government of being deliberately vague after he said he received a disinterested response from the State Health Minister to a community call to maintain free car parking at Redland Hospital. Capalaba MP Don Brown says Mr Pike is being 'disingenuous' and should 'put up or shut up'. A new $50.5 million, seven-level car park is being built at Redland Hospital. It's expected to be completed in mid-2022. A Metro South Health spokesperson said as with all hospitals in south east Queensland, Redland Hospital would transition to paid parking for staff and the public across the campus once the car park opened. Henry Pike, and State Member for Oodgeroo, Mark Robinson, wrote to the Health Minister with more than 1,000 local signatures to express the depth of community concern about the proposed imposition of parking fees. "I've read a lot of political double-talk in my time, but this response from Labor's Health Minister sets a new standard for a disingenuous non-answer to direct questions," Mr Pike said. "Yvette D'Ath has refused to say how much the new charges will be, refused to be drawn on her plan to impose charges on the existing free car parks, and refused to commit to using the revenue for capital upgrades at Redland Hospital." Dr Robinson expressed the community's concern for the fees' impact on staff, patients, and visitors. "Our hard-working hospital staff have done a fantastic job over the last two years but are being let down by a broken system. The last thing we need is for them to be stung by new parking fees." Dr Robinson said. Capalaba MP Don Brown said Mr Pike was playing 'cheap politics' and was not serious in his quest for free parking at the hospital. "Mr Pike had an opportunity at the last state election to promise free car parking at the hospital and he didn't then. He is being too cute with this and certainly disingenuous," Mr Brown said. "He now has a second opportunity if he wants to deliver free car parking, he could, in the upcoming federal budget he could get funding for the entire car park, then the feds can decide to make it free. "The feds have put in $16 million, which is less than a third of the entire car park cost, and the state has paid the rest. So if Pike wants the feds to build the whole thing, he can deliver it in the upcoming budget. "So he either puts up or shuts up. He's had one opportunity when he was the state candidate and failed to promise, he now has another opportunity, but he is playing cheap politics with this issue, knowing full well he can't deliver what he is agitating for." A Metro South Health spokesperson said parking rates would be used for capital repayments, operations, and car park maintenance. The spokesperson said the cost for parking at Redland Hospital would be finalised closer to its opening, and concessions would be available for eligible patients and carers. There will also be a staff rate.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PN5FxwRn32iFh8yVWdK38H/27954fdf-c08b-4e32-9d8a-0972700e61a5.jpg/r3_308_6021_3708_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg