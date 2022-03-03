news, local-news,

CAPALABA Greyhound Racing Club could spend up to $100,000 on repairs and face several weeks without racing after "unprecedented" weekend flooding. President John Catton said it was the club's worst-ever flood event, with water rising far higher than 2011 levels and peaking at about two metres. Mr Catton estimated that racing at the Capalaba track could be on hold for up to eight weeks, but the club was in a good financial situation to weather the storm. "Because we have been tracking so well and had a lot of support from Racing Queensland and us going to TAB, we are quite financial, but you hate giving the money back when there's a flood," Mr Catton said. "All the hard work we have put in to get money in the bank, and then every time there is a flood, you have to dig into your pocket and pay for the repairs. "I'm sure there is going to be assistance from the government, but we are going to be well out of pocket. "We are thinking it is going to be around the $100,000 mark." Mr Catton said the weekend's flooding turned out to be worse than expected, exceeding the 2011 peak by about a metre. He said the track's condition would determine how soon racing could return at Capalaba. "Without the racing surface, we can't operate really," he said. "It has to be safe for the dogs, so it is certainly going to cost us a lot of money. "We have had the electricians come through to turn all the power off to make everything safe, and we've basically been slowly going through and removing everything that is damaged. "We will air it all out and then move onto washing down and cleaning up all the mud and the silt." Mr Catton said the community and racing participants were supporting the club with the post-flood clean up. "Everyone is banding together and I think the major clean up and the working bee will start tomorrow [Thursday], now that we have a grip on it," he said. "We have had to organise equipment and stuff to facilitate repairs. "We have organised a water truck and that sort of thing to assist everyone with trying to get it all cleaned up." Neighbouring club Capalaba Warriors also reported floodwaters rising to a height of about six feet. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/391f940e-2741-4d42-8542-b7c78cada537.JPEG/r164_0_1860_958_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg