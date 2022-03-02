news, local-news, police, stephen lees, roads closed, flood, traffic, rain, weather, wet

Traffic is backed up through the Redlands this week as flood-affected areas on the bayside recover from a weekend of relentless rain. Last week, south-east Queensland experienced severe weather, which had rain, damaging winds, thunderstorms and flash flooding across the region. Capalaba Road Policing Unit officer in charge senior sergeant Stephen Lees said commuters were experiencing delays during peak times. "The flooding outside Redlands continues and is contributing to traffic delays back into the Redlands." Mr Lees said police worked with other emergency services to keep motorists safe during the wet weather, but some drivers still took dangerous risks in flooded areas. "Police conducted patrols of the known flood areas to assist council with closing roads and diverting traffic away from these roads," he said. "Due to a lack of road closed signs, we saw several motorists taking unnecessary risks driving through floodwaters. "Some of the people were fortunate and made it through... in other instances, people had to be rescued from floodwaters, which saw their vehicles destroyed. "This behaviour puts everyone at risk, the driver, passengers and the rescuers. "Some of these motorists will receive a traffic infringement notice for disobeying closed road signs." All roads closed throughout the week had been cleared by Wednesday, but Redland City Council still advised drivers to be cautious on Old Cleveland Road from Capalaba to Redland City. Mr Lees said motorists should continue to take care on roads as clean-ups began, with more heavy rain expected on Thursday, which could see a return of flash flooding. "Please be patient and plan your trip, allowing extra time to arrive at your destination," he said. "Be mindful and careful around workers repairing potholes, roads and infrastructure, and remember, if it's flooded, forget it."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/545c3b0e-a5d1-466a-8d35-ba0b30f1f074.jpg/r10_373_3991_2622_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg