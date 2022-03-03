news, local-news, ses, redland city, unit, assistance, jobs, help, flood, seq

Redland City SES volunteers have worked tirelessly for a week straight, helping residents in need through non-stop rain and flash flooding. Since Wednesday, SES services have been on call 24/7 across south-east Queensland, assisting flood-affected residents with rescues and temporary fixes to make houses safe. From February 23 to March 2, the Redland City SES Unit responded to 367 tasks. Of these tasks, 103 were structural jobs, 90 were flood responses, and the remaining jobs were general assistance requests. In total, volunteers committed 2113 hours of work throughout the week, with 281 member attendances. Redland City SES Unit deputy local controller Diane Vandermeer said it was one of the unit's biggest responses ever. Still, it was not over yet, with rain expected to return on Thursday. "Sometimes we'd be working until midnight or one or two in the morning," she said. "It's a really good credit to the people who volunteer to do this. "We're still deploying teams tomorrow to go and help at Moreton where they are in dire straits and their teams are getting fatigued. "Our priority is Redland City, so we've got people finishing off jobs here overnight, and if the weather picks up again, we won't be deploying to Moreton." Ms Vandermeer said she had not seen any flooding like it before throughout the eight years she had been in the Redlands. "Even during cyclone Debbie it wasn't like this," she said. "It was really the speed of the flooding because in 2011 it was more gradual, but this was flash flooding so dangerous some of our vehicles couldn't get through to people we needed to help, and we had to get around that. "We have been making things safe in the short term and assisting wherever we can." Ms Vandermeer said the community and local businesses fed volunteers so they could continue to help people by providing food. "When we're busy doing the work we're trained for, we don't have time to prepare meals and organise that sort of thing, so it's great to have agencies who step in and help us out," she said. She said she expected the city to recover by helping their neighbours in need. "Some people are not affected at all and others have lost a lot," Ms Vandermeer said. "It appears the good old Aussie spirit is coming forward to get people back on their feet."

