Private retreat so close to the bay

Property details: Cleveland This quality built resort style residence has been intelligently designed to capture the year-round bay breezes and is right near the beautiful bay. The multi-purpose home offers an extremely appealing lifestyle with unique features and endless entertaining potential, all packaged within a private, beautifully landscaped and maintained block in a prestige location. It's perfect for families who love to entertain in style and this spacious residence showcases sophisticated living spaces with a promise to impress. Filled with natural light and set across two expansive levels, the home offers a superb indoor/outdoor flow. Blending function, attention to detail and quality, some of the standout features include a covered portico entry, fireplace, air-conditioning, entertainer's kitchen and balcony off the master bedroom. Outside, the entertaining terrace overlooks a gorgeous resort style pool and features wind-out awning for extra sun and a servery window from the kitchen. Click HERE to see the latest real estate E-edition.

