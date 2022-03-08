Private retreat so close to the bay

House of the week | 3 Foreshore Terrace, Cleveland
Property details:
Cleveland
- 5 bed | 3 bath | 3 car
- 3 Foreshore Terrace
- Property Preview
- Agency: Raine & Horne, Cleveland
- Agents:Jan Goetze, 0418 885 523 and Michelle West, 0410 433 939
- Inspect: Saturday, March 12 at 10am -10.30am
This quality built resort style residence has been intelligently designed to capture the year-round bay breezes and is right near the beautiful bay.
The multi-purpose home offers an extremely appealing lifestyle with unique features and endless entertaining potential, all packaged within a private, beautifully landscaped and maintained block in a prestige location.
It's perfect for families who love to entertain in style and this spacious residence showcases sophisticated living spaces with a promise to impress.
Filled with natural light and set across two expansive levels, the home offers a superb indoor/outdoor flow.
Blending function, attention to detail and quality, some of the standout features include a covered portico entry, fireplace, air-conditioning, entertainer's kitchen and balcony off the master bedroom.
Outside, the entertaining terrace overlooks a gorgeous resort style pool and features wind-out awning for extra sun and a servery window from the kitchen.
