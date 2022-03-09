community,

SHELDON College students were among the state's top performing academics in 2021, with five per cent achieving an ATAR ranking of 99 or above. Lachlan Andrews was the cohort's stand out achiever, securing a 99.95 ATAR score, which is the highest possible ranking under the new system. The aspiring doctor entered his final exams with a flawless record in Chemistry, Mathematical Methods and Physics and was one of just 32 students across the state to achieve a perfect ATAR score. He was named the Sheldon College senior Dux at the school's Celebration of Excellence awards and scored 3240 on the UCAT exam, placing him in the 99th percentile. Principal Kate Mortimer said the school was proud of its results but stressed they were only one measure of success. "Academic success on its own means very little unless it is accompanied by social and emotional intelligence and the qualities needed to thrive in today's society," she said. "To have Lachlan Andrews, our College Dux, as one of only 32 students in Queensland who received the highest possible ATAR score of 99.95 is simply outstanding. "Lachlan started at Sheldon College in year two and is a glowing example of what hard work, a balanced school life, quality teaching and a positive home-school relationship can deliver." The median ATAR score for the 2021 Sheldon College graduating class came in at just under 90, while 98 per cent of students who applied to QTAC were accepted into university. Early offers were given to 95 per cent of students and 41 per cent of the cohort achieved an A grade. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/7a493c13-6b47-4043-ade4-8dcb5c137156.jpg/r0_363_3328_2243_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg