RAIL services along the south-east Queensland network are set for a staged return from tomorrow, while motorists can take advantage of free travel on toll roads. Transport Minister Mark Bailey said more than 10 train lines would be operating under a reduced timetable. That includes the Cleveland line between Lindum and Northgate stations, and the Beenleigh line between Kuraby and Keperra. "Some stations across the network will have temporary access changes, but all will be attended by staff from first train tomorrow morning," Mr Bailey said. "Attendance at stations throughout the day may vary, pending the availability. "At this stage due to the availability of buses and broader difficulties with the road network, rail replacement buses will not be available for customers. "This is an important step towards getting our public transport network back to full capacity for all those who rely on it and should ease pressure on the road network." Mr Bailey said crews had worked day and night to get services back up and running after the floods. "The Queensland Rail network was hit hard by this extreme weather event, with multiple track washouts, landslips and fallen powerlines identified at locations impacting every corridor," he said. "We've even found several vehicles in the rail corridor, swept there by floodwaters." Free travel on toll roads was brought in this morning and will remain in place until Sunday, March 6. Mr Bailey said motorists are still encouraged to reconsider non-essential travel. "We are seeing more cars on the road as the rain clears and people get back out there, but I ask everyone to reconsider your travel if you do not need to be out and about," he said. "Public transport is operating at a reduced capacity, so if you do need to travel please plan ahead and expect some delays on our roads." Trains resuming on a reduced timetable tomorrow: Read more local news here

Staged return to rail services on south-east Queensland network as drivers go free on toll roads Jordan Crick